Ivanti: How GenAI is impacting employee satisfaction

It’s reasonable to suggest the majority of white-collar workers have just about come to terms with the fact artificial intelligence is here to stay.

In fact, according to a recent report from EY, three in five US workers think their leaders are not responding fast enough to the emergence of new digital capabilities like generative AI.

However, while employees are increasingly recognising the productivity benefits of AI, it seems a significant proportion of those in the IT world remain fearful of the impact it could have on their ability to continue working in the sector. Almost two-thirds (63%) of IT workers are concerned that GenAI tools might take their job in the next five years, compared to 44% of office workers.

In addition, more than half (56%) believe the emerging technology offers more benefits for employers than it does for employees.

Ivanti unearthed these findings while producing its Digital Employee Experience (DEX) report for 2023, which details how technology is driving employee satisfaction, retention and productivity.