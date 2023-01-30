Broadridge study reveals huge impact of AI on C-suite

Almost three quarters of C-suite executives say AI is already having a major impact on the way they work, according to the results of a new study into digital transformation by Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Seventy-one per cent of leaders surveyed by the Fintech firm said AI was significantly changing the way they work, with its capability only set to expand over the coming years.

One respondent, the Head of Operations at a Canadian broker-dealer, revealed smart automation was "helping our employees execute tasks faster, analyse data more quickly and create higher quality work."

Meanwhile, the CTO of a similar Japanese firm said new technology was aiding operations in a number of ways.

“AI and machine learning are constantly evolving and are becoming more intelligent," they added.

"AI is aiding us in automation, smart decision making, enhanced customer experience, research and data analysis, error reduction, and increased business efficiency.”