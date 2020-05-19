Carbonite to acquire Webroot for $618.5mn

Cloud-based data protection provider Carbonite announced this week that it plans to purchase cybersecurity company Webroot for a cash consideration of approximately US$618.5. Carbonite will fund the transaction with existing cash on hand and funds secured under a new credit facility. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, pending regulatory approval.

Webroot, which was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado, specializes in securing endpoints and providing network protection, as well as security awareness training and threat intelligence services. In 2018, the company reported a net revenue of $215mn.

The combined technology and services of Carbonite and Webroot will reportedly create the following benefits:

Next-Generation Technology Platform: Combining Carbonite’s cloud-based data protection solutions and Webroot’s cloud-based machine learning technology will create a next-generation security platform to serve growing customer needs.

A Comprehensive Solution, Delivering Better Results: A common set of customers will benefit from an easy-to-use, cloud-based, integrated offering, which includes a unique ransomware prevention and recovery solution.

Consistent Routes to Market and Expansion of Addressable Market: Webroot and Carbonite share a go-to-market focus and a complementary ecosystem of channel partners. Webroot’s leading MSP partners and RMM relationships provide Carbonite with a new channel for increased scale and market expansion.

Immediately Accretive: Based on Webroot’s current operating plan and existing customer contracts, the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive on an earnings and cash flow basis following the close of the transaction.

“The acquisition of Webroot dramatically accelerates our progress towards becoming the leading data protection company,” said Mohamad Ali, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carbonite. “With threats like ransomware evolving daily, our customers and partners are increasingly seeking a more comprehensive solution that is both powerful and easy to use. Backup and recovery, combined with endpoint security and threat intelligence, is a differentiated solution that provides one, comprehensive data protection platform."

“Carbonite and Webroot have a common focus on making data protection and cybersecurity solutions accessible and easy to use, as well as a dedication to customer success, and we are thrilled to become part of their team,” said Mike Potts, Webroot CEO. “Together we can deliver tremendous value to our customers and partners.”