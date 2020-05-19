Article
Technology & AI

Celestica Hit by RIM&#039;s Dwindling Popularity

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Toronto-based Celestica announced today its plans to wind down manufacturing services for Research in Motion over the next three to six months.  Said to be a part of RIM’s plans to cut down on manufacturing and supply chain costs, Celestica plans to work closely with the BlackBerry maker throughout the transition.

Due to this manufacturing wind down, Celestica will restructure its operations—a cost that is not to exceed $35 million. Although little information has been released, Celestica will announce more on what this means for the company this upcoming Friday at its second quarter results announcement.   Celestica did release its anticipated second quarter revenue results expected to be in the range of $1.65 to $1.75 billion.

This partnership end shows RIM is still struggling to survive throughout this year. With the announcement of the discontinuation of its BlackBerry PlayBook 16GB version earlier this month it seems RIM is going out of its way to cut costs while focusing on the few money making products it has left.

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to see the latest issue of Business Review Canada

 

But there’s not all bad news for RIM. The company showed off its highly anticipated (and long awaited) BlackBerry 10 platform at its 2012 BlackBerry World Conference. RIM states that it is still on track to launch its BlackBerry 10 platform in the second half of 2012.

“RIM is going through a significant transformation as we move towards the BlackBerry 10 launch, and our financial performance will continue to be challenging for the next few quarters,” said RIM President and CEO Thorsten Heins in late May.

Will we see fruitful financial results from RIM’s cost cutting techniques or are these plans coming just a little too late? Additionally, many are still skeptical on how the BlackBerry 10 will perform within the highly competitive smartphone market and whether it will be RIM’s saving grace.  What’s definite is RIM will have to fight hard in 2012 to avoid what some see as the company’s inevitable end. 

blackberryRIMResearch In MotionCanadian tech
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI