Cognizant Expands Smart Manufacturing Capabilities with TQS

Based in Lismore, Ireland, and delivering manufacturing data intelligence, technological consultancy on a global scale and digital systems integration to accelerate digital transformation, TQS integration has been acquired by a leading digital solutions provider, Cognizant. The amalgamation of the two companies will provide a new level of expertise, providing the manufacturing industry with the continued development of industrial data platforms and services.

The acquisition of TQS - one of five since the beginning of 2021 - comes as more manufacturers are beginning to realise the benefits of industry 4.0. TQS’s data intelligence capabilities will complement Cognizant’s core industry+ and digital proficiency, utilise machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), to gather, report and analyse data from manufacturing processes.

‘TQS enhances Cognizant's end-to-end smart factory capabilities, helping clients realize information and operational technology convergence and drive digital transformation in their manufacturing operations’, says Srinivas Shankar, Senior Vice President and Global Markets Lead of Life Sciences at Cognizant.

Combining Life-Science Manufacturing Expertise

TQS holds extensive experience in the life sciences sector, as it works with nine of to top 10 global life science organisations by enabling them access to smart manufacturing systems. Cognizant has a significant share in the life sciences space, with its acquisition of Zenith Technologies in 2019, and now taking on TQS to further provide industry 4.0 capabilities to its existing clients, in order to accelerate the production of life-changing medicines.

‘With TQS, Cognizant not only becomes one of the industry's most comprehensive solutions for Manufacturing 4.0 for life sciences. We also strengthen our data historian and analytics capabilities to help all our manufacturing clients harness the power of data intelligence to compete in new ways’, says Shankar.

Máire Quilty, Corporate Managing Director at TQS, says, ‘Our world-class team of data intelligence and technology consultants have built a tremendous track record in helping our life sciences manufacturing clients transform their businesses [...], Together with Cognizant, we look forward to broadening our impact to manufacturing clients in other industries who are looking to embrace Industry 4.0’.

Cognizant will also benefit from the relationship between TQS and its premier partner OSIsoft, which was recently acquired by AVEVA. The union provides clients with advanced data visualisation and data analysis, by using time and historical data to make real-time decisions. ‘The addition of TQS will further strengthen and accelerate the collaboration we have with Cognizant’, says Kerry Grimes, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Partners at AVEVA.

‘This acquisition combines Cognizant's rich AVEVA experience with TQS's knowledge of OSIsoft. Similar to our recent acquisition of OSIsoft, this addresses the joint capabilities our clients need to drive their digital transformation journey. We look forward to the unique market opportunities that we can present together to our customers and partners’.