Freshworks: Intelligent IT Solutions at Freshservice

By Sean Galea-Pace
September 28, 2020
Business Chief North America explores Freshworks and takes a look at its Freshservice platform in the third of six articles...

Freshworks provides a suite of products that combine the power of sales, support, and marketing software together so that you not only communicate more effectively but also keep track of the full 360º view of your customer data.

The company offers Freshworks 360 - the ultimate customer-for-life software suite - which allows engagement with customers at all steps of their journey. Freshworks solutions and experts can support, accelerate and improve inventory management efforts as your supply chain and business grows. It provides omnichannel customer engagement, in-context collaboration and integrated experience. Its products include:

● Freshdesk - Empowering support teams to work together and resolve customer issues more quickly and efficiently.

● Freshservice - Streamline IT services and manage internal requests fpom employees.

● Freshsales - Keep sales teams updated about prospects and close deals quicker.

● Freshchat - Engage with website visitors and product users for sales and customer success.

In this article, we examine Freshworks’s most popular platform - Freshservice.

Freshservice allows for an intelligent, right-sized service management solution for the modern enterprise. Through Freshservice, you can extend digital capabilities and deliver exceptional employee experience through an intuitive, scalable, no code solution.

Through Freshservice you can:

Do more with less with powerful automations

Automate repetitive tasks through powerful workflow automation that harness support through virtual agents and AI-powered chatbots.

Accelerate service delivery

Introduce service management on a single platform to form silos, improve time to resolution, decrease costs and improve visibility.

Deploy quickly and at scale

Quickly develop enterprise-grade customisations through Freshservice’s no-code platform. This allows for expert onboarding, migration services and 24/7 support.

Its features include:

Incident management - This allows users to raise tickets via email, self-service portal, phone, or in person. Users can track, prioritise, assign and automate resolution processes to drive service desk efficiency.

SLA Management - Its software lets you set a number of SLA policies to create task deadlines based on a number of different business hours or ticket categories. This enables tickets to be resolved based on priority.

Automations and AI - Keep ahead of high priority tasks and things that need attention. Freshservice allows for intelligent decisions to be made through AI and ML while the automations take care of the other lower priority tasks.

Self-service portal - Allow users to look up solutions from the knowledge base and let them raise requests directly from your service desk’s support portal, which can be customised to reflect your brand’s identity.

Interested in finding out more? To try Freshservice for free for 21 days, click here!

Image: Freshservice 

