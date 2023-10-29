GlobalLogic and Akamai: Tech solutions for global customers
GlobalLogic, a leader in digital engineering services, and Akamai, the cloud company powering and protecting life online, have announced a strategic partnership intended to make a broad range of enterprise technology solutions available to customers around the world.
The collaboration brings together two of the biggest names in technology, who, between them, have approximately 40,000 employees in dozens of countries.
As a member of the Akamai Partner Program, GlobalLogic is set to design and build innovative products, platforms and digital experiences for customers worldwide, leveraging Akamai’s cloud computing services, security and content delivery network.
GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, will work alongside Akamai to offer system integration, managed services and professional services to mutual customers.
“Bringing together GlobalLogic’s cutting-edge design and delivery of products, platforms and digital experiences, with Akamai’s cloud computing and security solutions worldwide, we are shaping the future of digital transformation," says David Wolf, Group VP of Communication, Media, and Entertainment at GlobalLogic.
“Our strategic partnership is intended to drive modern success to the organisations and customers we serve together.”
Serving customers across countless industries
Through their partnership, GlobalLogic and Akamai are set to serve customers across industries including media and entertainment, telecommunications, financial services, automotive and e-commerce.
Clients within these sectors have a well-established need to quickly bring to market high-performing applications where security and cost efficiencies are imperative.
The hope is that GlobalLogic’s end-to-end product engineering and build-at-scale capabilities will complement Akamai’s ability to scale, protect and deliver digital experiences online via its widely distributed Akamai Connected Cloud.
“Akamai’s partnership with GlobalLogic combines nearly 50 years of building, integrating and scaling enterprise technology solutions to solve complex business challenges,” adds Paul Joseph, EVP for Global Sales and Services at Akamai.
“We’re harnessing that power to help organisations that are building modern applications, which require contemporary approaches to development, cloud computing and security.”
******
For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief US and Canada and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
You may also be interested in the Business Chief UK & Europe website.
******
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.
BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.