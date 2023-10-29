GlobalLogic and Akamai: Tech solutions for global customers

GlobalLogic, a leader in digital engineering services, and Akamai, the cloud company powering and protecting life online, have announced a strategic partnership intended to make a broad range of enterprise technology solutions available to customers around the world.

The collaboration brings together two of the biggest names in technology, who, between them, have approximately 40,000 employees in dozens of countries.

As a member of the Akamai Partner Program, GlobalLogic is set to design and build innovative products, platforms and digital experiences for customers worldwide, leveraging Akamai’s cloud computing services, security and content delivery network.

GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, will work alongside Akamai to offer system integration, managed services and professional services to mutual customers.