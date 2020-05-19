Article
Technology & AI

Google’s Sidewalk Labs applies for Toronto’s smart neighbourhood

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Sidewalk Labs, a branch of Alphabet’s Google, has applied to act as a partner in turning part of Toronto’s eastern downtown waterfront into a smart neighbourhood.

Waterfront Toronto, an agency that was set up in 2001 by the provincial and city governments, called for an “innovation and funding partner” in the venture, having accepted proposals from March onwards.

The project, known as Quayside, plans to integrate the latest innovative technology and sustainability features into the urban architecture of the area spanning 12 acres of land, in order solve community problems such as pollution, rising housing costs and traffic congestion.

See also:

"Our objective with Quayside is to advance new models for addressing pressing urban challenges, such as the increasing disparity in housing affordability, congestion on our roads and the imperative to address climate change," said Waterfront Toronto spokeswoman Carol Webb.

"Beginning with Quayside, we aim to design a new kind of mixed-use, complete community that will combine forward-thinking urban design and new technologies to create people-first neighbourhoods that help address these challenges."

Sidewalk Labs is expected to be a lead candidate, largely due to the company specialising in the creation, testing, building and operation of innovative urban projects.

Despite being in the heart of Toronto, as many as 20% of houses must be affordable, with the development complex aimed at housing a range of income groups.

GoogleTorontoAlphabetSidewalk Labs
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI