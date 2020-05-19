Article
Hewlett Packard Enterprise offers valuable advice to manufacturers

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
According to IT giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise, manufacturers facing the ever-present threat of faster, more agile market competitors can grow revenues by utilizing their data to better understand customers. This allows them to keep their processes responsive and transition into effective business models more easily, creating integrated end-to-end operations across the value chain.

Martin Rainer, Vice President and Head of Manufacturing Industry at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, commented: “We believe that data-driven organisations drive superior business outcomes, and harnessing data – regardless of its source and scale – can empower a company. Data, if analysed properly, is a goldmine. A data-driven organisation not only streamlines manufacturing operations through data sharing, but also automates the processing of unstructured data so any impending issues can be identified such as those affecting plant performance or customer satisfaction.”

The advice from Hewlett Packard Enterprise is for manufacturing businesses to consider the ways in which data can help them remain innovative and ahead of a challenging marketplace, and in what is an increasingly competitive market. The business believes that digital technologies are going to prove instrumental, enabling manufacturers to add value successfully across the entire value chain, managing finite resources while simultaneously reducing risk. This includes machines that collect, curate and transfer information between devices, as well as the communication and co-ordination of manufacturing data.

 

