IBM driving hybrid cloud tech via its public cloud ecosystem

As an important part of its strategy IBM is working to equip its clients with modern mission critical workload in any environment with the help of Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud Paks.

“With the combination of our services organisation and our partner ecosystem, clients have never been in a better position to accelerate their cloud journey,” commented IBM . In a recent announcement, IBM detailed five things to know about its public cloud ecosystem:

1. IBM established the public cloud ecosystem as part of its strategy to address the US$1.2 trillion hybrid cloud opportunity

“Ecosystem partners play a major role in helping clients modernise applications and migrate mission critical workloads to the cloud. And as clients choose a hybrid cloud approach as their path forward, built around Red Hat OpenShift, our services organisation and our partner ecosystem will accelerate and scale adoption.”

IBM’s partnership with Red Hat will provide customers with the power and flexibility of an open hybrid cloud portfolio and deep industry expertise.

2. IBM reports that clients benefit most when supported by an ecosystem of partners working together

“Working alongside our partners, we can help clients accelerate their go-to-market strategy by providing a greater level of scale, resources and capabilities,” commented IBM.

By utilising IBM Cloud Paks, IBM and its partners can deliver integrated solutions that enable clients to fully realise the potential of public cloud and accelerate cloud driven digital transformation.

3. IBM helps clients leverage innovative technologies including cloud, 5G and Edge to drive business transformation

“We are working closely with partners to support architectural reviews, creating proofs of concept, and running cloud pilots and developing, training, and staffing innovation centers where businesses can co-develop solutions alongside IBM and its partners. We’re also providing onboarding, migration and technical enablement services to help businesses modernize operations with cloud-native technologies,” notes IBM.

4. IBM believes that “A public cloud ecosystem is only as good as the partners who sign onto it”

IBM stresses that today its public cloud ecosystem has been built on decades of deep and broad relationships and partnerships its has built within the technology industry.

5. Driving partnerships to develop a secure financial services ecosystem

In the last three months IBM has partnered with more than 30 partners who have joined its secure financial services ecosystem. “We’re working closely with each of these partners, as well as our clients, to create a secure financial services ecosystem where banks, ISV partners and SaaS providers can transact with confidence.”

Via its public cloud ecosystem, IBM strives to provide a greater level of scale, resources and capabilities to help companies migrate all types of workloads to the cloud.

