Article
Technology & AI

IBM launches IBM Cloud for Telecommunication

By Georgia Wilson
November 06, 2020
undefined mins
By partnering with the likes of Nokia, Samsung, Cisco and 35 others, IBM’s ecosystem strives to help accelerate 5G and edge innovation in telecommunic...

“Ecosystems are crucial in driving digital transformation for customers, enabling them to scale and innovate through partnerships that combine best-in-class technology and deep industry expertise,” commented IBM.

With this belief in mind, IBM alongside its ecosystem of more than 35 partners have launched - IBM Cloud for Telecommunication, an open hybrid cloud architecture designed to address accelerating business transformation, enhancing digital client engagement and improving agility, and unlock the power of 5G and edge.

undefined

According to a recent study, 60% of communications service provider (CSP) leaders agreed that they need to virtualize their entire network across edge locations, however, only 50% of them are prepared in a cloud native environment.

Features of the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications platform, include:

  • Being built on IBM Cloud Satellite, leveraging Red Hat OpenShift, allowing customers to deploy IBM cloud services anywhere 
  • The ability to integrate with and extend IBM Edge Application Manager, and IBM Telco Network Cloud Manager to reduce network related infrastructure costs and increase automation, deployment speed and deliver new value

“The holistic hybrid cloud offering will be complemented by our ecosystem partners’ software and technology, and enable mission critical workloads to be managed consistently from the network core to the edge to position telecom providers to extract more value from their data while they drive innovation for their customers,” adds IBM.

undefined

IBM’s ecosystem partners encompass multiple categories to provide clients with a wide range of ways they can harness IBM Cloud for Telecommunications to build and deploy new offerings, including: network equipment providers, independent software vendors (ISVs), software-as-a-service providers and hardware partners.

To find out more about the ecosystem, click here!

For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Image source: IBM

IBMecosystemCloudTelecommunication
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI