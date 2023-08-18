Insight Enterprises, a Fortune 500 solutions integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, has expanded its European footprint with the acquisition of Amdaris.

Based in the UK city of Bristol, Amdaris is an award-winning software development and digital services specialist with service delivery centres located in several eastern European countries.

The takeover deal sees Insight add Amdaris’ innovative software development, application support, managed services and consultancy services to its broad solutions portfolio and IT supply chain capabilities.

“The acquisition marks an important milestone for Insight as a leading solutions integrator,” said Joyce Mullen, President and CEO of Insight.

“With the addition of Amdaris, Insight will scale robustly, enhance its technological capabilities and deliver an even broader range of services and solutions to clients in EMEA. Amdaris is a perfect fit to help Insight go faster and help our clients achieve their desired business outcomes.”

