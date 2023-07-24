How confident are global CEOs in artificial intelligence?

The question of how to integrate artificial intelligence into business activities is seemingly on the lips of pretty much every global CEO.

Leaders are wary of being left behind if they aren’t quick to deploy AI capabilities but, at the same, are conscious of the disaster that could follow if they fail to carry out proper checks before investing.

It’s easy to see why companies might feel under pressure to spend big on this emerging technology, especially when a plethora of tech giants are pouring so much resource into it. What’s more, IBM research has shown around three-quarters of CEOs believe gaining competitive advantage in future will depend on who has the most advanced AI capabilities.

EY’s latest CEO Outlook Pulse survey shows a similar level of support for AI integration, with almost two-thirds (65%) of CEOs agreeing it is a force for good.

However, there remain some big concerns. Almost the same proportion of leaders say more work must be done to address the social, ethical and security risks of AI, including cyber attacks, disinformation and deepfakes.

What’s more, two-thirds (67%) of CEOs argue the business community needs to focus on the ethical implications of AI, while 64% believe businesses aren’t doing enough to manage the unintended consequences of the technology.​​​​​​​