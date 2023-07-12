Could the saga that is Microsoft’s attempt to buy Activision Blizzard finally be coming to an end?

On Tuesday (July 11), the tech giant won its crucial court case against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which was seeking an injunction to temporarily block the deal while it carried out further investigations.

Reacting to the decision, Brad Smith, President and Vice Chairman of Microsoft, said: “We’re grateful to the court in San Francisco for this quick and thorough decision, and hope other jurisdictions will continue working towards a timely resolution.

“As we’ve demonstrated consistently throughout this process, we are committed to working creatively and collaboratively to address regulatory concerns.”

Microsoft is now hopeful of closing the merger by its deadline of July 18, despite continued opposition from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

