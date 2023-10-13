Following a drawn-out saga which saw it forced to negotiate a series of tricky obstacles, Microsoft has officially sealed the largest deal in gaming history.

The tech giant has purchased Activision Blizzard, maker of many of the world's most successful and popular games, for an eye-watering sum of US$68.7 billion.

It comes after the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority – which called a halt earlier this year due to fears of “reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers” – decided it was satisfied with a revised deal.

A delighted Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, said: “As one team, we’ll learn, innovate, and continue to deliver on our promise to bring the joy and community of gaming to more people.

“We’ll do this in a culture that strives to empower everyone to do their best work, where all people are welcome, centred on our ongoing commitment of ‘Gaming for Everyone’.”

He added: “Whether you play on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, PC or mobile, you are welcome here – and will remain welcome, even if Xbox isn’t where you play your favourite franchise.”

