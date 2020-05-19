Netflix Denies Support for the BlackBerry PlayBook

There’s more bad news for Research in Motion today. Through the social media network and now word-of-mouth of the Internet, Netflix announced it has no current plans on supporting any BlackBerry devices.

In a strange and unofficial announcement, Netflixhelps, the Netflix customer support Twitter account, responded to an inquiry about a consumer’s anticipation of a BlackBerry PlayBook app.

Twitter user jr4941 asked Netflix impatiently, “@netflixhelps where is my #playbook app? You've had enough time and no more excuses! Thanks!”

Netflix responded two hours later denying of any plans to create such an app. “@jr4941: We don’t have any current plans to support Blackberry devices, inclu[d]ing Playbook.”

After a buzz erupted about the tweet, Netflix’s customer service tweeted again, trying to clarify. “Generally we want to be on every screen that’s relevant to you. While we don’t support Blackberry today, our plans can change. Thanks all!”

In the end, it seems like Netflix has passed on the BlackBerry Playbook, another large brand to decide the device isn’t exactly up to par. This announcement comes the same week as Netflix’s introduction to the PS Vita, offering gamers the ability to stream TV shows, and movies on a 5 inch display, showing that Netflix isn’t done with offering services on new devices.

The BlackBerry PlayBook released last year to less than fantastic reviews. Currently, Research in Motion is releasing its BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.0 which should fix many of consumers negative critiques about the device. It will be interesting to see what the big Internet brands think of the new OS and whether they will deem it important enough to support in the future.