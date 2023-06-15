What does latest setback mean for Microsoft-Activision deal?

The rollercoaster that is Microsoft’s attempted takeover of Activision Blizzard has hit yet another snag.

A US district judge has just granted the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) request to halt the deal, which had been due to close next month. It means a hearing will take place next week, during which all parties involved will be given an opportunity to put forward their arguments.

The mega merger has been rocked by a series of setbacks in recent months, with the UK’s regulatory authority among those to express concerns over Microsoft and its console, Xbox, potentially taking control of Activision’s big-name franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

In response, the tech giant has said these games would be made available to rivals, including Sony and its PlayStation console, for the next 10 years.