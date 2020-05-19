Article
Technology & AI

Over half of Canadian firms witnessed cybersecurity incidents in 2016

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

A report from the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has revealed that 51% of firms registered as investment fund managers, portfolio managers and exempt market dealers saw a cybersecurity incident last year.

The survey named ‘CSA Staff Notice 33-321: Cybersecurity and Social media’ saw a 63% respondent rate, with 649 firms taking part.

See also:

Phishing was the most common occurrence, with recorded instances in 43% of firms. Phishing is a fraudulent act whereby companies are falsely impersonated in an attempt to secure sensitive information such as financial details, personal details and/or passwords.

Other common instances included malware incidents (18%) and fraud in the form of email, fund transfer or securities attempts (15%).

However, whilst a high number of firms reported cybersecurity instances, the report from the CSA also noted that only 57% of firms surveyed have procedures set in place that address continuing operation during a cybersecurity incident.

Additionally, only 56% have policies in place to train employees on how to deal with such threats, whilst only 59% of firms have any sort of cybersecurity insurance.

These statistics demonstrate a significant lack of awareness or precautionary measures set in place to counteract cybersecurity threats by a large number of Canadian firms, something that is likely to cause consistent problems within firms if not addressed, particularly considering the high number of cybersecurity incidents recorded.

Cybersecurity
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI