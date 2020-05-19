Article
Technology & AI
Shaw Increases Extreme Internet Speeds
By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
Effective immediately, Shaw Communications announced yesterday a speed increase upgrade to Shaw Extreme, their base Internet service.
This move is speculated to have been made to help customers reach their Internet experience’s full potential. With easier use of Internet based products such as Netflix, Youtube and online games, Shaw has responded to the growing demand of high-speed Internet packages.
Customers will see a change effective today with an upgrade in download speed from 15 to 25 Mbps and an upload speed boost from 1 to 2.5 Mbps, an impressive increase offering. This offer is the first step in Shaw’s unveiling of its new Internet packaging to be introduced in early summer.
SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK: Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Canada
“It’s an exciting time at Shaw as we begin to create a world-class Internet product, giving our customers the ultimate experience in connectivity and entertainment,” said Peter Bissonnette, President, Shaw Communications Inc, in a company press release. “The Shaw Extreme speed upgrade is just the first spark of a whole new world of entertainment and offerings to come. We’re building the network of the future and our customers are at the very heart of it.”
Customers already subscribing to Shaw Extreme will be automatically upgraded, free of charge, to new speeds over the next month. New customers will begin their service at the higher speed offering.
Presumably making many whose lives revolve around the Internet extremely happy, Shaw Communications has stepped up its game in the Internet service industry.
For more information on service offerings by Shaw Communications, you can go to www.shaw.ca.
This move is speculated to have been made to help customers reach their Internet experience’s full potential. With easier use of Internet based products such as Netflix, Youtube and online games, Shaw has responded to the growing demand of high-speed Internet packages.
Customers will see a change effective today with an upgrade in download speed from 15 to 25 Mbps and an upload speed boost from 1 to 2.5 Mbps, an impressive increase offering. This offer is the first step in Shaw’s unveiling of its new Internet packaging to be introduced in early summer.
SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK: Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Canada
“It’s an exciting time at Shaw as we begin to create a world-class Internet product, giving our customers the ultimate experience in connectivity and entertainment,” said Peter Bissonnette, President, Shaw Communications Inc, in a company press release. “The Shaw Extreme speed upgrade is just the first spark of a whole new world of entertainment and offerings to come. We’re building the network of the future and our customers are at the very heart of it.”
Customers already subscribing to Shaw Extreme will be automatically upgraded, free of charge, to new speeds over the next month. New customers will begin their service at the higher speed offering.
Presumably making many whose lives revolve around the Internet extremely happy, Shaw Communications has stepped up its game in the Internet service industry.
For more information on service offerings by Shaw Communications, you can go to www.shaw.ca.
- Rogers: keeping Canadians connected during coronavirusLeadership & Strategy
- Shaw’s Chief Marketing Officer to step down in MayLeadership & Strategy
- 3,300 Shaw employees accept voluntary departure packagesCorporate Finance
- Shaw looks to shrink workforce as part of its digital efficiency initiativeLeadership & Strategy
RelatedContent