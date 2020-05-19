Siemens to launch new cybersecurity centre in Fredericton

German industrial manufacturing and technology conglomerate Siemens is set to open a new cybersecurity centre in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

The announcement, made by Premier Brian Gallant, will see the centre receiving $3.6mn in assistance from the provincial government as Canada looks to focus more readily on aiding cybersecurity investments.

“It is great to see Siemens joining a growing list of companies that are transforming New Brunswick into a cybersecurity research and innovation hub in Canada,” Gallant said, according to CBC.

In February, the federal government announced within the latest budget that it would look to invest up to $1bn into enhancing Canada’s public sector cyber defences after a number of department and agencies requested that such action be taken.

The centre will create 60 new cybersecurity, engineering and consulting jobs, with 30 people to be hired by 2020, followed by a further 30 during phase two.

It is expected that phase one alone will contribute a further $17.1mn to the region’s GDP over the course of the next seven years.