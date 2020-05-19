Six features of Bombardier’s Global 7500 business aircraft

Bombardier is planning a launch event in Montreal next week on 20. December. Totalling at US$73mn, they are hoping for the model to generate US$2.5bn annual revenue, continuing to enforce its position as Canada’s leading aerospace company. We share six features of the new model:



1. Adapted for smooth flying

In their latest press release, Bombardier shares that they have adapted the wings of The Global 7500 for maximum flexibility, making for ‘an exceptionally smooth ride’

2. Optimised flight capabilities

7,700 nautical mile range, and a top speed of Mach 0.925, and steep approach capability.

3. In-flight comfort

The Global 7500 will feature the Nuage seat, a new patented design for the first time in thirty years. The seat will notably feature a lower recline, with inbuilt neck support for any position. The Nuage has a floating base, with a centred swivel axis that will balance the seat.

4. Additional space for crew

The Global 7500 will contain four living spaces and rest areas for crew, for use on long haul flights.

5. Cutting-edge technology

The Bombardier Vision flight deck ‘blends cutting-edge avionics with exceptional ergonomics and aesthetics for unrivalled comfort and control.’ In the cabin, Bombardier’s patented OLED touch dial allows control of the cabin’s environment. Ka-band internet will provide high speed, worldwide internet.

6. Flexible Cabin Design

The 7500 is ‘customisable,’ with various floor plans available, providing beds and stand up showers that can be altered to the client’s needs.

(Image: Bombardier)