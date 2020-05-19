Some Canadian businesses going to new heights with the cloud

A number of businesses all across Canada are finding success by making the switch to the cloud.

From anywhere accessibility to unparalleled data management, the cloud is taking Canadian business by storm.

Here are just a few businesses in Canada that are benefiting from the cloud as well as some of the upfront costs involved with the technology:

Cloud in Canada

The Cloud is growing in popularity in countries all across the world and Canada is no exception.

Whether companies are looking for VoIP calling or superior data storage, cloud computing is the solution and businesses in Canada agrees.

According to a recent study by CCSK Guide, 47 per cent of Canadian businesses use the cloud on a daily basis.

In addition, 64 per cent of executives and other business owners in Canada think cloud computing, calling, and data management will be a large part of their business future.

With the numbers above in mind, it's important for businesses to know the costs involved with cloud communications.

Cloud Costs

Companies of all kinds have to put their budgets first when it comes to upgrading IT and communications technology.

As the following article asks, “what is the financial commitment for cloud communications?”

Fortunately, the cloud is highly scalable, which means it can fit just about any price point - whether that be corporate or small business.

The costs for setting up the cloud vary from business to business.

The larger the company, the more data there is to handle. This usually results in higher setup fees, especially if a company's current infrastructure, hardware and software need upgrading.

Monthly costs can range from $10 to $100 or more depending on the size of the business and the features of the service itself.

In addition, many cloud service providers require 6 to 12-month contracts.

Types of Businesses Using the Cloud

There are number of different businesses in Canada that are already taking advantage of the cloud. Many major organizations and corporations are using cloud storage solutions to manage the massive amounts of data they accumulate each day.

Likewise, online retailers are also using the cloud to host their online retail stores.

Even small businesses in Canada are jumping on the cloud bandwagon to host their VoIP phone services.

Types of Cloud Communications for Business

Many businesses simply don't know what kind of benefits cloud communications can provide.

Additionally, they're unsure of what specific cloud service they need. To help clarify, here are three main areas that cloud communications covers:

PaaS - Platform-as-a-service gives companies the ability to use both hardware and software cloud services from one provider in a single, user-friendly package.

SaaS - Software-as-a-service allows companies to pay for services and applications as they need them. This is a convenient option for companies not wanting to continuously upgrade their system or sign a contract.

IaaS - Infrastructure-as-a-service offers server and software management through third-party vendors. This is one of the most popular options for Canadian businesses.

When it comes to the cloud, Canadian companies are truly taking their communications to new heights.

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including technology and cloud computing.