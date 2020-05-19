Sony Opens Brand New Sony Store in LA Today

Written By: Kendall Conners

Sony Electronics has officially re-branded and re-vamped its stores with the new Sony Store that opened today in the Westfield Century City shopping mall in Los Angeles. This all-new Sony Store has similar features of the Apple Store, but gives Apple a serious run for its money by offering customers an exciting, interactive experience.

Sony, which had previously branded its chain of stores and e-commerce site Sony Style, has dropped the ‘Style’ and changed its name to just Sony. The new Sony Store is a bright, spacious, 4,200 square-foot showroom that includes everything Sony has to offer, from computers and cameras, to TVs and video games. Sony wants to provide its customers with an interactive experience and encourages them to test out and play with the products in the store. For example, in the store there are live demos of Sony Products and content such as 3D movies, headphones, video games and cameras.

"Sony's goal is always to exceed customer expectations by providing an exciting, interactive and entertaining shopping experience," said Sony Electronics president/COO Phil Molyneux, according to Twice.com. "Our new store concept gives shoppers an opportunity to interact with trained and knowledgeable staff as well as preview, test, compare and unlock the full potential of Sony's entertainment offerings."

In addition, the Sony Store also has a Premium Services support program, similar to Apple’s popular Genius Bar. The Premium Services support program provides customers with assistance and education by trained technician and staff, says Twice.com. These services include everything from product setup to home delivery.

But the fun doesn’t stop there, the Sony Store will even showcase future and upcoming technologies and innovations, such as Sony’s RayModeler. All in all, the new Sony Store provides customers with an exciting experience from the second they walk in the door. With an open, spacious layout and endless games and products to play with, the Sony Store is an experience not be missed.

But, if you’re not in the LA area and can’t see the store in person, click on this link to get a virtual tour.