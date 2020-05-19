Article
Technology & AI

Sony PlayStation Network attack in its fifth day

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

It’s been five days since Sony’s PlayStation Network went down, leaving more than 75 million people in the dark and looking for other ways to spend their free time. Satoshi Fukuoka, Sony Computer Entertainment spokesman in Tokyo says that the company is conducting a thorough investigation into the Network’s outage, but declined to provide more information about the problem. Sony still blames an “external intrusion” into the network.

Sony is shrugging its shoulders as to whether personal information or credit card numbers of users have also been compromised, but it promises that users would be informed if this was found true. It’s mind boggling that such a massive technology company has little power against the protection of its customer information. Additionally, Sony’s Qriocity service is also down and uses the same network infrastructure to provide audio and video to its products.

See top stories in the WDM Content Network:
 Why your Personal Information is a Hot Commodity on the Internet
• Coolest Gaming Consoles
• Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review USA 

Over the weekend, Sony said it was rebuilding its network to better protect itself from future attacks and asked customers for patience while it completes the task. Sony hoped that the network issue would be solved by the weekend and gamers are looking for any information possible as to when they can log in next to continue their online battles.

Reports are coming out that Sony shut down the network voluntarily to work out the bugs to ensure operations were running smoothly. But to keep gamers offline for nearly a week, with new game releases, is just plain silly. We can imagine that Sony’s engineers are furiously trying to think of ways to protect its system from outsiders, but when you piss off a major hactivist organization like Anonymous, anything is possible.
 


 

PlayStation NetworkSonyInternet securityPlayStation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI