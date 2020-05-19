Tim Hortons to offer Beyond Meat products

Fast food chain Tim Hortons has partnered with Los Angeles’ Beyond Meat to bring the plant based meat substitute to its menus.

Three breakfast sandwiches will be added to its menu: the Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwich, the Beyond Meat Farmers Breakfast Wrap and the Beyond Meat Vegan Sandwich. All are made with Beyond Meat’s 100% plant-based Breakfast Sausage patty.

Initially the products will be limited to select stores, with Tim Hortons saying they will roll out nationally by the end of summer as long as the market tests go well.

Tim Hortons envisions the products will align with its development of other “better-for-you” options, such as the newly announced high protein Omelette Bites. Alex Macedo, President of Tim Hortons, said: “Canadians are looking to incorporate plant‑based options into their diets and we’re thrilled to partner with Beyond Meat® to test three Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwiches – including an entirely vegan offering if the market test confirms the potential we see for the platform. With roughly 4,000 locations in Canada, we’re looking forward to being able to offer Canadians from coast‑to‑coast a truly accessible meat alternative that they can feel good about.”

As CNBC reports, the news sent Beyond Meat’s shares to an all time high of $93. “We're excited to team up with Tim Hortons to bring the health and environmental benefits of our plant‑based Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty to more consumers,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat’s founder and CEO. “A national launch would allow us to further our mission of making delicious plant‑based products more readily accessible to Canadians nationwide.”

The news comes at something of a moment for meat alternatives, with Burger King partnering with Impossible Foods to bring their plant-based substitute to market in the Impossible Whopper. Both Burger King and Tim Hortons are subsidiaries of Canadian company Restaurant Brands International.