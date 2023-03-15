The importance of cybersecurity for ordinary people, businesses and workers has grown exponentially in recent years.

As cyber attacks become increasingly sophisticated, it has fallen upon the shoulders of technology companies to innovate at speed and anticipate future challenges.



Here, Business Chief takes a look at the top 10 cybersecurity specialists in the US.

10. Check Point

As an American-Israeli software provider, Check Point is headquartered in both San Carlos, California and Tel-Aviv.

