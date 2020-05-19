Uber tests driverless car

Uber has been testing a driverless car from its Advanced Technologies Center (ATC) in Pittsburgh.

The car, a hybrid Ford Fusion, will be collecting mapping data as well as testing its self-driving capabilities, with a trained driver in the driver’s seat monitoring operations. The Uber ATC car has sensors including radars, laser scanners, and high resolution cameras to map details of the environment.

In a statement on Uber's website it says that while still in the early days of its self-driving efforts, it is 'focused on getting the technology right and ensuring it’s safe for everyone on the road — pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers'.

William Peduto, Mayor of Pittsburgh, said: “From the first steel mills to the laboratories at Pitt and Carnegie Mellon, Pittsburgh has a long history of innovation. Now we’re taking another step forward, this time as home to Uber’s Advanced Technologies Center, where some of the world’s leading innovators are helping to shape the future of transportation. We’re excited that Uber has chosen the Steel City as they explore new technologies that can improve people’s lives — through increased road safety, less congestion, and more efficient and smarter cities.”

