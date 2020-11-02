VMware partners with Samsung to accelerate 5G transformation

In an announcement made by VMware, the company has announced the formation of its strategic alliance with Samsung to help the communication service provider industry accelerate its transformation to 5G.

As part of the partnership, the two companies will help the industry to meet the requirements of 5G networks and accelerate the roll out of 5G.

“With innovative and open 5G networks beginning to transform the landscape, Samsung sees the value in delivering carrier-grade solutions with VMware that help CSPs easily embrace cloud native technology and efficiently deliver our network functions and services across their 5G networks with automation,” commented Wonil Roh, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

“The infrastructure supporting 5G will depend on virtualized and containerized network functions delivered from software-defined telco and edge cloud platforms. We are thrilled to be working with Samsung to deliver carrier-grade solutions that leverage the VMware Telco Cloud portfolio to help CSPs seize this 5G moment and transform themselves into leading technology innovators,” added Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president and general manager, Telco and Edge Cloud Business Unit, VMware.

In addition the two companies will aim to optimise Samsung’s portfolio of telecommunication offerings for both containerised network functions (CNFs) and virtualized network functions (VNFs) with the help of VMware’s Telco Cloud Platform.

VMware explains in its announcement of the strategic alliance that with 5G continuing to gain traction CSPs will need a cloud native network to improve flexibility and efficiency when looking to deploy services into new verticals faster. Equally the company also identifies that CSPs can only achieve this if they have a cloud-first automated network designed to simplify management and operations, as well as lowering costs.

“The Samsung and VMware collaboration aims to accelerate the innovation cycle through better network design end-to-end, and support the agility required for 5G networks. With VMware Telco Cloud Platform, CSPs can deploy a cloud native, software-defined 5G network that will accelerate the delivery of services and applications across distributed telco clouds with operational consistency, integrated lifecycle management and multi-layer automation while maintaining carrier-grade performance, scalability and reliability, stated VMware.

