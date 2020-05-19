Walmart, Microsoft sign retail-focused digital innovation agreement

Bentonville-headquartered retail giant Walmart has partnered up with Microsoft in the aim of accelerating its digital transformation goals to better compete within the increasingly transformative retail industry.

The partnership will see the two firms leveraging a broad range of technologies including cloud, AI and IoT solutions, with Walmart having selected Microsoft as its preferred and strategic cloud provider.

“Walmart’s commitment to technology is centered around creating incredibly convenient ways for customers to shop and empowering associates to do their best work,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart CEO.

“Whether it’s combined with our agile cloud platform or leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence to work smarter, we believe Microsoft will be a strong partner in driving our ability to innovate even further and faster.”

The latest agreement expands the existing partnership between the two firms, with Walmart already using Microsoft’s services to run critical applications and workloads.

“The world’s leading companies run on our cloud, and I’m thrilled to partner with Walmart to accelerate their digital transformation with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

The partnership will last a minimum period of five years, where Walmart will make use of a range of Microsoft solutions including its Azure cloud platform.