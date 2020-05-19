Article
Technology & AI

Walmart, Microsoft sign retail-focused digital innovation agreement

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Bentonville-headquartered retail giant Walmart has partnered up with Microsoft in the aim of accelerating its digital transformation goals to better compete within the increasingly transformative retail industry.

The partnership will see the two firms leveraging a broad range of technologies including cloud, AI and IoT solutions, with Walmart having selected Microsoft as its preferred and strategic cloud provider.

See also:

“Walmart’s commitment to technology is centered around creating incredibly convenient ways for customers to shop and empowering associates to do their best work,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart CEO.

“Whether it’s combined with our agile cloud platform or leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence to work smarter, we believe Microsoft will be a strong partner in driving our ability to innovate even further and faster.”

The latest agreement expands the existing partnership between the two firms, with Walmart already using Microsoft’s services to run critical applications and workloads.

“The world’s leading companies run on our cloud, and I’m thrilled to partner with Walmart to accelerate their digital transformation with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

The partnership will last a minimum period of five years, where Walmart will make use of a range of Microsoft solutions including its Azure cloud platform.

WalmartRetailMicrosoftTechnology
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI