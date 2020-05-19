Article
Technology & AI

WHO says cell phone radiation can cause cancer

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced today that radiation from cell phones can possibly cause cancer and has listed the device in the same "carcinogenic hazard" category as lead, engine exhaust and chloroform. Before the announcement, the organization assured everyone that there are no adverse health effects from using a cell phone.

What that means is that right now there haven't been enough long-term studies conducted to make a clear conclusion if radiation from cell phones is safe, but there is enough data showing a possible connection that consumers should be alerted, according to CNN Health. The team of 31 scientists determined that enough evidence categorized exposure to cell phones as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.”

The type of radiation coming out of a cell phone is called non-ionizing and is similar to a very low-powered microwave oven. Manufacturers of popular cell phones and smartphones already warn consumers to keep their device away from their body.

See top stories in the WDM Content Network:

The Apple iPhone 4 safety manual says for users' radiation exposure to not exceed FCC guidelines, "When using iPhone near your body for voice calls or for wireless data transmission over a cellular network, keep iPhone at least 15 mm (5/8 inch) away from the body." Blackberry Bold advises users to, "keep the BlackBerry device at least 0.98 in. (25 mm) from your body when the BlackBerry device is transmitting."

Considering many of us have our phones glued to the side of our heads for work and our personal lives, I don’t see too many people making a big fuss about the proximity of their phones to their body. 

blackberrySmartphonesApple iPhone 4World Health Organization
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI