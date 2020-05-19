Article
Yahoo search joins forces with Yelp to provide local date

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Today, Yahoo announced that it has partnered with Internet review site Yelp. From now on, when you use Yahoo Search to look up local businesses in the U.S. on your smartphone, tablet or PC you’ll see user reviews, business information and star ratings from Yelp. According to Yahoo, the search engine will also show high-quality images from Yelp, other partners and the business itself.

Anand Chandrasekaran, Senior Director, Product Management said in a press release:

“At Yahoo, we’re always looking to build great partnerships to provide a richer experience for our users. That’s why we’re especially fired up to add trusted user content from Yelp, bringing more business listings, more photos, and more reviews to the recently-refreshed Local Search and Yahoo Maps experiences. With information and photos for retail chains, mom and pop shopsspas, doctors and hospitals, restaurants, and more, Yelp is a welcome addition to our roster of local content partners.”

Yahoo pulls Yelp data into its search for a more user friendly experience

The move will help Yahoo search provide more third party data, something which the engine has been lacking since it ceded its search technology to Microsoft. Yelp houses a wealth of valuable information and its new partnership with Yahoo is bound to bring benefits to both parties. 

