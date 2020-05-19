Is Your Business Connecting with the Cloud?

In today's fast-paced world, consumers want to be able to obtain information and assistance from companies as easily and quickly as possible.

Access difficulty, long wait times and other issues can undermine the reputation of companies and cause them to lose customers.

In order to attract and retain customers more effectively, you have to make sure that your call center is fast, efficient and technologically advanced enough to meet their increasing expectations. This can be achieved by moving your call center to the Cloud.

Here is a look at how a Cloud-based call center can be beneficial to your business.

Benefits of Implementing a Cloud-Based Call Center

Easy and Fast Deployment

An on-premise call center system requires the installation of a complete IT infrastructure, which includes hardware, software, telephony and other equipment. It can incur substantial investment costs and take a long time to deploy.

A Cloud-based call center, on the other hand, is much easier and faster to set up, because it is a service that is provided by a vendor through the Internet. It does not require special equipment, maintenance or software licensing fees. All you need is an Internet connection and a telephone or computer.

As the following article looks at, a Cloud call center can be deployed in just a matter of hours, and it can reduce your IT costs substantially and provide better return on investment.

Scalability

Another benefit of using a Cloud-based call center is that it is highly scalable.

It can be scaled up or down by simply adding or subtracting online resources according to your requirements. In the case of an on-premise system, you will have to acquire more hardware and software to handle increased call flow.

In the event that the call flow decreases, you may end up wasting resources.

Anytime, Anywhere Access

As the number of consumers using the Internet and mobile devices continues to grow, there has been an increase in demand for round-the-clock customer support.

A Cloud call center enables your company to provide on-demand support for your customers, that can be accessed at any time and from any place that has an Internet connection.

Personalized Customer Service

With a Cloud-based call center, you can choose certain services to provide a personalized user experience for your customers. These services can be customized with customer demographics in mind, such as age, location or language.

Additionally, Cloud computing enables you to integrate different applications with the customer support ecosystem, such as purchase order management, billing software, business reporting, analytics and others.

According to a report released by Markets and Markets, the Cloud contact center market is projected to grow from $4.15 billion to $10.9 billion between 2014 and 2019, at a compound annual growth rate of 21.3 percent.

Some examples of Canadian companies that have already implemented Cloud-based call centers include ThinkTel, Sirius Canada and TELUS Sourcing Solutions.

If you want to stay competitive in today's business world, you should adopt Cloud call center technology as soon as possible.

