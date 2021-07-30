Five executives speaking at FinTech and InsurTech Live

From October 12th-14th 2021, FinTech & InsurTech Live will bring together influential executives from around the world. Live from London, this three-day event will be an excellent way to finish the year strong, gaining the confidence your company needs to move forward into the future.

With keynote addresses from global leaders, dynamic roundtable discussions, and extensive networking opportunities, FinTech & InsurTech Live will expand your network, deliver insight, and enhance your organisation’s reach.

With less than four months to go until the unmissable event kicks off, we have put together a list of five influential executives recently announced to be speaking at FinTech and InsurTech Live.

Want to attend? Get your tickets here.

Colin Payne, Capgemini

Capgemini Vice President and NextGen FS Global Lead, Colin Payne thrives when delivering value at pace. With expertise orchestrating an international ecosystem of scale-up fintechs, startups, and third-party partners for his clients—Lloyd’s Banking Group, HSBC, Wells Fargo, and Fidelity—he brings extensive regulatory knowledge to the table.

In addition, Payne devotes significant time to the FinX Centre of Excellence, Digital Banking Global Domain, CX Leadership, and Global FS Steering Board. This is unsurprising to those who know him. “[In all of Payne’s pursuits]”, Slalom Senior Principal Samanta Carr said, “he enables his teams to deliver change by adopting a collaborative, agile approach”.

Lucy Demery, Standard Chartered

After spending six years at Standard Chartered as the company’s Global Head for FinTech Banking, Lucy Demery has now levelled up to contribute to Barclays’ 2021 growth, innovation, and success. A Juris Doctor of Columbia Law School and a graduate of the London School of Economics and Political Science, Demery has handled several notable investment transactions, such as SingLife’s merger with Aviva Singapore, Blackstone’s acquisition of Refinitiv, and Grab’s pre-IPO financing.

According to her new coworkers, Demery has played “a leading role in defining and developing strategic partnerships” throughout her career. She’ll be a global executive to watch going forward.

Bryan Carroll, TNEX

As the CEO of TNEX, the first Vietnamese bank to offer free everyday banking for individuals and businesses, Bryan Carroll is no stranger to streamlining operations. To serve Vietnam’s 30 million Gen Z consumers and 4 million small businesses, he combined financial and lifestyle needs into one app—winning the Global Economics Awards 2021 for “Best New Digital Bank”.

Throughout his career, Carroll has excelled in digital-only banking, data science, enterprise architecture, and digital marketing. “Bryan’s strategic vision, energy, and ability to connect the dots [are] invaluable”, said Giles Newsome, CEO at iConnect101. We don’t doubt it. Carroll has worked successfully with countless startups, fintechs, VCs, and banks across Europe, Russia, the Middle East, Asia, and North America.

Dipu KV, Bajaj Allianz

President at Bajaj Allianz, Dipu KV, led Asia’s #1 general insurance company to the top. The company pioneered the industry’s first blockchain and IoT solutions, achieved the highest NPS (Net Promoter Score) with the lowest grievance ratio, and won 17 awards in 2020 for innovation and excellence, including IDC’s Digital Transformation Award and Global 25 CX Leaders of the Year.

Managing 1,600 employees across 170 locations, KV refused to slow down. Apart from leading Bajaj Alliance to success, he also serves as an HBR Advisory Council Member, an IvyExec Mentor, a member of the EFMA editorial committee, and a member of the Pioneers of Automation board. According to Vishal Pandit, Financial Services and Consulting at FMCG, “With [KV’s] can-do attitude, ability to create a winning strategy, and proven execution of large-scale digital transformation, he’s an asset to any organisation”.

Alistair Fraser, Marsh

Alistair is Chief Executive Officer for Marsh’s UK Corporate business. In this role, he is responsible for over 520 colleagues across the UK driving strategy, execution and overall growth of Marsh’s Corporate business. He is also a member of the UK Executive Committee and is a main Board Director of Marsh Limited.

He has 25 years of experience in the Insurance industry. He began his career in 1995 in the London Market with an underwriter and has spent the last 20 years in Broking.

Alistair joined Marsh over 13 years ago where he has held a number of leadership roles including Regional Director for Southern Region in the UK, he spent 5 years as Head of Sales for Asia based in Singapore delivering 5 consecutive record years of sales. Prior to his current role, he spent 2 years as Chief Executive Officer & President Director for Marsh Indonesia and Chief Corporate Officer, Marsh McLennan Indonesia located in Jakarta.

Alistair holds a BA (Hons) Financial Services from UWE, Bristol and is CII qualified.

Title of Topic Presentation: “Leadership in a Digital World