10 key facts on Canada’s energy sector

Canada’s energy mix paints an interesting picture, with a mixture of renewable and finite resources contributing to the country’s output.

1: In 2014, Canada’s energy sector directly and indirectly accounted for over 950,000 jobs and 5.2 percent of the total workforce in the country. This includes 300,000 direct jobs, 85,000 electricity jobs and 192,000 oil and gas jobs.

2: The energy sector directly and indirectly contributed 13.7 percent of Canada’s GDP in 2014. This included energy at 3.7 percent, electricity at 2 percent and oil and gas at 7.8 percent.

3: $22 billion is received annually by governments from the energy sector, including 7.8 billion in taxes, 11.2 billion in royalties and 2.9 billion in land sales.

4: Canada – US total 2-way energy trade was over $170 billion in 2014. This includes $136 billion in exports to the US and $37 billion in imports from the US. 97 percent of oil exports and 100 percent of natural gas exports are to the US.

5: More than 73,000 km of pipelines are regulated by the National Energy Board throughout Canada. In 2014, these pipelines shipped around $159 billion worth of crude, petroleum products, natural gas liquids and natural gas at a transportation cost of around $7 billion.

6: in 2013, 79 percent of Canada’s electricity supply was generated from non-GHG emitting sources. Two thirds of Canada’s electricity was generated from renewable sources, placing Canada first in the G7.

7: in 2013, there were over 430 publicly traded Canadian energy companies with combines assets totalling $495 billion. Out of these companies, 213 held assets abroad, totalling $121 billion among 83 countries.

8: Between 1990 and 2012, energy efficiency improved by 24.2 percent. In 2012, these improvements saved Canadians $37.4 billion and decreased GHG emission by 86.6 Mt.

9: Canada has the third largest crude oil reserves, is the second largest hydro electricity producer and the fourth largest natural gas producer.

10: In 2013, greenhouse gas emissions per barrel of oil produced in the oil sands were 30 percent lower than they were in 1990.

Photo credit: marke1996