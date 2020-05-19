Air Canada shares outperform North American airlines for second straight year

Shares in Air Canada performed stronger than its North American rivals for the second consecutive year, the airline revealed.

The company says its stocks outperformed those of Alaska Air Group, American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Continental Holdings and WestJet in 2017.

Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive of Air Canada, said: “Air Canada performed very strongly in 2017, fulfilling its commitments to investors, customers, employees and other stakeholders. Such achievements speak to the success of the ongoing transformation of our company and its power to deliver value to shareholders.”

2017 saw Air Canada launch 29 new routes and employ 6,000 new staff. The airline served around 48mn passengers last year.

Further, Skytrax, the globally recognized industry rating company, named Air Canada the Best Airline in North America and maintained its 4 Star Rating, making Air Canada the only four star network carrier in North America.

Rovinescu added: “Shareholders were also big winners in 2017. Our common shares appreciated nearly 90% over the year, outperforming all of our North American network carrier peers, the Dow Jones U.S. Airlines Index and the S&P/TSX Composite Index.”

Last year Air Canada was also recognised by Mediacorp Canada as a top 100 employer and one of the best firms in the country for employee diversity.