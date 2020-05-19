Amazon Business has reached $10bn in annualised sales

The US-based e-commerce firm, Amazon, has announced that its business marketplace has reached more than $10bn in annualised sales.

Amazon Business also has millions of customers and hundreds of thousands of business sellers globally, Amazon claims.

According to the e-commerce giant, smaller, third party sellers accounted for more than 50% of its orders.

SEE ALSO:

In the UK, Amazon Business serves more than 50% of FTSE 100 companies as it aims to improve procurement operations and increase transparency.

“Amazon Business helps me achieve both of these for Siemens, allowing our users to better manage tail spend by gaining access to new and existing suppliers through an easy-to-use interface,” remarked Dietmar Harteveld, Head of Siemens GS Supply Chain Management, EMEA.

The business unit also works with 80% of the largest 20 universities in the UK.

Amazon Business is live in United Kingdom, United States, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, and India – but has shipped to more than 70 countries around the world.