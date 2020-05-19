Article
Corporate Finance

Bank of Montreal posts better-than-expected earnings in third quarter

By sarahako ako
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Canada-based financial services company, Bank of Montreal (BMO), posted better-than-expected earnings in its third quarter, Reuters reports.

The company, which comfortably beat rivals Scotiabank, has seen its shares rise 5% since the start of 2018 with its competitor down 5% since the beginning of the year.

According to Thomson Reuters, BMO revealed that its earnings per share was up 16% to $2.36 in the quarter, which ended on 31 July, compared with the analyst prediction of $2.27.

BMO is currently Canada’s fourth largest lender and saw its net income increase by 34% at the bank’s US business, which is believed to have profited from tax changes.

See more:

Robert Sedran, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce analyst, expects that BMO has been aided by demonstrating a strong US performance and also showing its investment banking business which enabled its net income to rise by 7% through stronger trading revenues.

Scotiabank, which is anticipated to having the greatest impact abroad out of Canada’s most important banks, revealed that its net income had increased to $2.26bn from $2.12bn in the same period last year.

In addition, it was found that both Royal Bank of Canada and CIBC achieved better than their respective forecasts last week.

CanadaBank of MontrealThird Quarter
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI