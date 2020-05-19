BMO ranked in the top 100 most sustainable corporations

In a press release, the Bank of Montreal (BMO) announced that it has been added to Corporate Knights’ Top 100 ‘Most Sustainable Corporations’ list.

The list, compiled from companies all over the world, is aimed at highlighting ‘the voice of clean capitalism’. BMO was the highest ranked bank to be featured, recognised for its commitment to sustainable loans and for broadly focusing its operations on developing a more sustainable future.

Dan Barclay, CEO and Group Head of BMO Capital Markets, said, "As the world grapples with addressing climate change, banks are uniquely positioned to be catalysts for change that meets environmental, social, and economic needs."

Emphasising that the scale of the climate crisis necessitated a collaboration that transcended old industry barriers, particularly between ‘old’ industries and ‘new’, Barclay was resolute that banks had an important role to play. “At BMO, we're focused on driving positive change and supporting our clients in this way will help achieve a wide range of sustainable development goals."

Committed to a sustainable future

Having served customers for over 200 years since it was founded 1817, BMO has enjoyed a prestigious and long heritage as one of North America’s foremost banks.

BMO’s portfolio of work provides a clear insight into the organisation’s genuine dedication to sustainable business practices. These include:

Maintaining carbon neutrality for its operational emissions, including business travel, since 2010;

First bank in Canada to provide a ‘Sustainability Linked Loan’;

Donating CA$67.3mn to registered charities and non-profit organizations in Canada and the United States;

Participating in US$9.4bn in sustainable bond underwriting, $7.9bn of renewable energy debt and equity, and providing $4.2bn of loan commitments to renewable energy entities and projects.

In addition to Corporate Knights’ 2020 Top 100 endorsement, BMO has also been credited as one of the ‘Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada’ in CK’s 2019 list, as well as one of the ‘World’s Most Ethical Companies’ by the Ethisphere Institute and featuring in Dow Jones’ Sustainability Index for 15 consecutive years.

