Article
Corporate Finance

Brookfield Asset Management invests $15bn to purchase GGP

By sarahako ako
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Toronto-based asset management company, Brookfield Asset Management, has invested approximately $15bn to acquire the second biggest mall owner in the US, GGP, Financial Post reports.

According to Bloomberg, the company is recognised as being the leading real estate dealmaker in North America by total transaction value to edge Blackstone and already owned a third of GGP.

Brian Kingston, chief executive of Brookfield Property Partners LP, the asset managers publicly traded real estate arm, said: “We look for places where people are running away from.”

“Ultimately we’re value investors. So that means many times it leads you to being contrarian.”

See more:

Following Brookfield’s shareholders approving the takeover bid, the company has announced that there will be at least $23bn worth of transactions this year.

In July, Brookfield also agreed to purchase Forest City Realty Trust for $6.8bn, which has offices in Chicago, Dallas and Boston.

In addition, the firm took out a 99-year lease on 666 Fifth Avenue, a Manhattan skyscraper that is the family business of presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner.

It is anticipated that GGP has approximately 125 malls in the US which include Ala Moana Centre in Honolulu, Glendale Galleria in Los Angeles as well as Water Tower Place in Chicago.

BrookfieldUSGGP
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI