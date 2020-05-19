Article
Corporate Finance

Canadian Retail Industry Sees Growth

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Statistics Canada announced today good news for the Canadian retail industry.  In September, retail sales rose 1 per cent to $38.2 billion for the industry. This growth is part of a sales rise trend that Canada has seen over the past six months, accumulating into the largest increase since November 2010.

Retail sectors that saw sales gains include motor vehicle and parts dealers with a growth of 2.8 per cent, gas stations saw an increase of 0.8 per cent, general merchandise rose 0.7 per cent, clothing and accessories grew 1 per cent, and electronics and appliance stores saw sales up 1.2 per cent. The only industry that saw a decline was health and personal care store sales which were down 0.4 per cent in September.

Among provinces the largest contributors in sales increases were Ontario and Alberta that rose 1 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively. These rises were the second consecutive monthly increases for those provinces.  Amongst other provinces Quebec rose 0.7 per cent, Nova Scotia—although small—brought around a 2.4 per cent increase.

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Canada

 

Statistics Canada produces monthly analysis on retail as well as other industry statistics. October’s release upon retail sales will be available on December 21st.

With this sales increase, it will be interesting to see what happens in the upcoming months throughout the holiday season. Hopefully retail sales will continue to increase steadily as it has over the last six months to continue the upward improvement of the Canadian retail industry overall. 

Canadian retailStatistics CanadaStats CanRetail
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI