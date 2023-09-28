​​​​​​​Designit, the Wipro-owned global experience innovation agency, has announced a raft of new hires as part of its ambitious growth strategy in North America and wider Americas region.

The strategic design firm is bringing in four senior directors to supercharge its operations in the Americas, a market which has become increasingly important to Designit over the past decade.

Kevin O'Connor joins as Director of Growth and Meghan Byrnes-Borderan comes in as Executive Experience Design Director. Myles Washington and Amanda Santello have both been recruited as Experience Design Directors.

O’Connor will report to Erik Wagner, Executive Client Director for Designit in the Americas, while Washington, Byrnes-Borderan and Santello will report to Christine Pizzo, Managing Director and Head of Design & Creative for the region.

A core part of their remit will be to support Pizzo in developing Designit’s full-service offerings under the design and creative banner, solving holistic brand and experience challenges from clients.