Quantive: Why nobody really knows their business strategy

Do you know your company’s long-term growth strategy? How are you measuring progress made against goals? And, when plans change, do you know why and when to pivot?

Casey Carey, CMO at Quantive, claims the answer to the first question from most employees is “probably not” – even from leaders.

“It’s been a tough few years for businesses, with leadership teams unclear about how to move forward,” Carey adds. “Whether I’m speaking to a CIO at a large insurance company or the CFO of a high-growth global tech firm, it’s the same story every time: decision-makers lack the ability to efficiently and reliably connect strategy and execution, which means both elements suffer.”

According to a recent report from Verizon, 66% of business leaders agree the pandemic exposed weaknesses in their strategy, while three in five (60%) now struggle to act decisively in response to new market opportunities.

Carey believes these are the consequences when nobody is actually in tune with their company’s strategy.

“While companies used to be able to get away with disconnected operations, that’s no longer an option given today’s rate of technology change,” he goes on.

“If you’re not already working to bridge the gap between your strategy and execution, this is your wake-up call.”

GenAI: A once-in-a-generation inflection point

Clearly, generative AI has been dominating conversation in the business world over the past 12 months, to the point where it is prompting organisations to completely rethink their strategies.

Carey says that, to put the current moment into perspective, we must consider other technology-fueled tipping points – such as Intel trading in the memory game for microprocessing in the early-1970s.

One might also think of the Gutenberg printing press, another example of a technology’s arrival leading to a milestone moment in history.

While we find ourselves at a similar inflection point with generative AI, there is a marked difference this time around due to the sheer rate of change.

A year ago, GenAI already existed and leaders across multiple industries sensed the need to better align their business with this evolving trend; now, the urgency around embracing GenAI solutions is almost off the charts.

In 2022, the global AI market was valued at more than US$450 billion, according to Precedence Research. Meanwhile, OpenAI’s groundbreaking ChatGPT needed just five days to reach the one million user mark, blowing platforms like Instagram, Spotify and Dropbox out of the water.

“With change nipping at our heels, we must come to terms with two key realities,” continues Carey. “First, the ever-increasing rate of technology evolution that GenAI is powering will only pick up speed. And second, you can’t put your head in the sand, even for a moment.

“There’s no ‘weather the storm’ mentality when it comes to generative AI. Bunkering down all but ensures your business will fall behind and struggle to navigate new crises. And yes, expect crises – plural.”

Casey adds: “Exogenous events are no longer anomalous; it’s not trend A, then trend B, then trend C. It’s trends A through Z happening simultaneously, with a new business crisis occurring weekly or even daily. Unless we can let go of the mentality that each individual crisis is something we overcome in a vacuum and then catch our breath, GenAI solutions will leave us in the dust.”

So, how can business strategy and execution benefit from, rather than fall behind, generative AI trends? The answer, says Carey, is GenAI itself.

