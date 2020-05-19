Article
Corporate Finance

Elon Musk’s Boring company secures $113mn in funding

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Boring Company, an enterprise owned by Elon Musk, has raised $113mn in a latest venture capital funding round, a filing on the Securities Exchange has revealed.

The firm specializes in digging tunnels to be used for mass transit and cargo transport, with a number of ongoing projects including plans for such systems to be built in Chicago, Los Angeles, Hawthorne and in a 35-mile stretch between downtown DC and downtown Baltimore, New York.

See also:

Musk plans to execute such projects that would normally cost significant sums by drastically reducing the diameter of transport tunnels from 28 feet to 14 feet using stabilized electric skate technology that is used in hyperloop and loop systems.

According to Axios who first reported on the funding round, the $113mn was contributed by a range of 31 different investors, none of whom have been disclosed.

This is the second recent incident that the company has tried to raised funds, having raised $10mn by selling 20,000 flamethrowers in February of this year and 50,000 Baseball caps at the end of 2017, raising $3.5mn.

The funding will better position the company to compete with its rivals that include Virgin Hyperloop in the development of such systems.

Elon MuskHyperloopboring companyVenture capital funding
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI