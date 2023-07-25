The best and worst technology company rebrands in history

It’s fair to say that Tesla supremo Elon Musk has a thing for the letter X. But this is nothing new. While many people around the world were scratching their heads at Musk’s latest antics – rebranding Twitter to simply ‘X’ – this has been 24 years in the making.

It was way back in 1999 that Musk cofounded an online bank called X.com – clearly years ahead of the fintech curve.

Then of course there is SpaceX, Musk’s reusable rocket business that is redefining the private space industry.

And let’s not forget the Tesla Model X, one of four electric vehicles that make up the S,3,X,Y range (see what he did there?).

Here, Business Chief looks at those Musk-inspired rebrands as we say goodbye to Twitter and Tweets, plus some of the best and worst tech rebrands in history.





Twitter > X

Elon Musk has called time on Twitter and Tweets as his transformation of the micro-blogging platform continues. While we are not sure how people will feel about sending an ‘x’ on ‘X’ (honestly, we are not making this up), it seems Musk is intent on transforming the social media pioneer into a wider superapp platform.



This could be a stroke of genius, but right now it does feel like Musk is playing a dangerous game, especially with the recent high-profile launch of Meta’s Threads. Of course, it is a game that the world’s richest man can afford to lose.