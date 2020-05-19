Article
Corporate Finance

Finance Minister to unveil changes to tax reform proposals

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

It is understood that Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau is expected to outline the changes to be made to the Liberal government’s controversial proposed tax reforms today, following significant and ongoing backlash.

The government has so far failed to fulfil its election promise of lowering the small business corporate tax to 9%, whilst also planning to cut tax provisions used by a number of the country’s small businesses.

This includes the commonly used practice of sprinkling, whereby business owners are able to transfer income to a child or spouse who is then taxed at a lower rate.

See also:

Critiques of the proposed changes have included John Manley and the CEO of Hootsuite, whilst the CFIB recently delivered a total of 14,691 tax petition letters to Ottawa.

As a result, the government is revisiting the proposed tax changes and are reportedly finally going to reduce the small business tax rate to 9% from the current rate of 10.5%, set to be announced by Morneau today, according to CBC.

The move is to try and address the concerns and restore the party’s popularity, having slipped in recent polls as a result of the proposals.

CanadaBill MorneauTax
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI