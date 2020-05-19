Article
Corporate Finance

Foxconn could triple $10bn investment in US facilities, according to Trump

By Jonathan Dyble
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Apple’s biggest manufacturing partner Foxconn could be set to triple its investment in the US to $30bn according to President Donald Trump who made informal comments about the current deal. Speaking of remarks made by Foxconn chairman Terry Gou, Trump suggested the following:

“They’re going to spend $10 billion. But he is one of the great businessmen of our time, and I think the number is going to be $30 billion.”

“He told me off the record he thinks he may go $30 billion.”

Foxconn confirmed a $10bn investment into a display panel plant in Wisconsin last week that could result in as many as 13,000 new jobs.

See Also:

Should the further investment come to fruition, it would represent the latest example of companies onshoring their operations closer to their core customer base.

In a recent search note from the Progressive Policy Institute, its Chief Economic Strategist Michael Mandal said, "this is about customer proximity. You develop a sustainable and durable advantage against overseas competition."

Amazon have followed suit with its coming release, The Hub, aiming to improve its last mile delivery service, while Ford Motors cancelled plans of building a $1.6bn assembly plant in Mexico, replacing it with a proposal to invest $700mn into their Michigan factory.

Such prevailing and widespread actions in some of the largest global companies reflect a growing emphasis on customer proximity as a high priority within Trump’s changing America.

FordAmazonFoxconnApple
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI