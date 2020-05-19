Free Shipping Day Offers Discounts from 2500+ Retailers

Online retailers are looking to boost sales by attracting last minute holiday shoppers, agoraphobiacs and deal hounds on Free Shipping Day—one of the modern age’s latest made-up modern holidays that can be celebrated by all.

More than 2500 retailers are participating by offering free shipping on purchases made on Friday, December 16 with guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve.

Top merchants, including Toys ‘R’ Us, Target, Best Buy, Barnes & Noble and Harry & David have joined in the festivities.

Some of the free shipping deals are more generous than others; while J. Crew offers free shipping and 30 percent off all orders, Macy’s is giving shoppers free shipping and 20 percent off on orders of $99 or more. Barneys New York is throwing in free gift wrap with free shipping on all orders.

To see all Free Shipping Day sales, go to Freeshippingday.com—a site that has aggregated the day’s deals, allowing online shoppers to search or browse through the lengthy list of participating retailers.

Free Shipping Day began in 2008 and has proven to be a successful sales boost for retailers in years past. According to reports, last year’s sales generated about $1 billion in sales.