Article
Corporate Finance

Goldman Sachs: Steel tariffs to cost GM and Ford $1bn

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading investment banking company Goldman Sachs in an analyst report stated that the proposed changes to steel tariffs could cost US automakers General Motors (GM) and Ford up to $1bn each if implemented.

US President Donald Trump proposed last week the introduction of a 25% import tariff on steel and 10% tariff on aluminum – materials that are key to the production of automobiles.

See also:

“Steel is the primary material used by Automobile manufacturers Ford and GM,” David Kostin, Chief US Equity Strategist at Goldman Sachs, said in a Friday report.

“Based on 2017 production mix, if the proposed tariff of 25% on imported steel translates into a similar magnitude of increase in steel prices, it would impact each firm by roughly $1 billion, representing 12% and 7% of their 2017 adjusted operating income, respectively.”

Off the back of the announcement on 1 March, Ford’s shares dropped 2.8%, whilst GM saw a fall of up to 8.5% in its stock price.

Expanding on this, the country’s domestic manufacturing industry as a whole is expected to be seriously affected by the tariffs, an industry that is home to 6.5mn manufacturers who utilize steel in their operations.

“Workers in these consuming sectors will likely be hurt by higher steel prices,” analysts at Moody’s Investors Service stated.

“Domestic manufacturers could also eventually switch to importing whole components of finished products that are made from steel to reduce their product costs, which would lead to reduced domestic steel demand in the long term.”

FordGoldman SachsGMGeneral Motors
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI