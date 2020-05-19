Article
Corporate Finance

Guess shares soar as Q2 earnings beat expectations

By shivraj seo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Shares in Guess Inc. have soared after the fashion retailer reported better-than-expected earnings.

Guess Inc produced nearly twice the profit that it expected in the second quarter and shares soared after the results were announced.

The American retailer says it remains "laser focused" on improving the profitability of its Americas retail business.

RELATED STORIES:

 

The company reported a net income of $15.2 million, or 18 cents a share, on sales of $573.7 million, up from $545 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The stock gained nearly 11 percent during after-hours trade.

Guess said that that it benefitted from their focus on markets in Europe and Asia. Meanwhile, in the America's retail market, Guess said it continues to focus on reducing its footprint and improving profitability.

In a statement, CEO Victor Herreo said: “This is truly an exciting time for Guess. We have now increased revenues for four consecutive quarters and we expect consolidated revenues to continue to increase despite store closures in North America.

“In Europe and Asia, we have seen not only strong double digits growth for several consecutive quarters but also continuing margin expansion. We have achieved meaningful cost reductions, especially in our supply chain.

“We are accelerating the reduction of our footprint in the U.S., which currently represents less than 36% of our global sales.

“And finally we are significantly increasing the adjusted guidance for fiscal 2018 and are now expecting to grow top-line, adjusted operating margin and adjusted earnings per share compared to last year.”

Even though it will shrink its footprint in America, closing a projected 70 stores, the company expects continued revenue growth from 4% to 6%.

RetailrevenueFashionEcommerce
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI