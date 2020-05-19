Article
Corporate Finance

Retailer Aldo agree purchase of US based Camuto Group

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Canadian shoe chain Aldo have agreed to purchase US retailer Camuto Group for an undisclosed figure.

The merger represents significant growth under Aldo’s name, something that companies are increasingly looking towards to strengthen their retail footprint. Just last week, Michael Kors bought Jimmy Choo in a deal worth $1.2bn.

See Also:

“While Aldo comes from retail and has focused on international expansion, Camuto Group is an expert in wholesale and a powerful player in the US market,” said CEO David Bensadoun.

“We are very excited about the ways the two organisations can help each other grow, leveraging each other's strengths.

“We’ve been looking for an acquisition target for 18 months, and Camuto was the best fit.”

The company’s statement reflected Bensadoun’s comments, proclaiming excitement that the merger “will significantly increase both companies' capabilities and reach, and enhance their ability to offer the widest selection of footwear, handbags, and accessories through all channels, including owned stores, franchise, online and wholesale”.

Camuto Group's brands including Chaus and Cece will now join Aldo's existing portfolio, made up of Aldo, Aldo Rise, Mr. B's, Call It Spring, and Globo.

RetailAldoCamuto GroupChaus
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI